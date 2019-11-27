Glenda E. Negrelli, 72, a long-time resident of Weatherby Lake, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Glenda was born in Richmond on March 27, 1947, to Raymond and Margaret (Carter) Mason.
Glenda will be remembered for her love of volunteering for her favorite Weatherby Lake groups, WOW, Garden Club, SAV, Yacht Club and Book Club(s). She will be missed by many.
Glenda was preceded in death by both parents.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kelli Mergen and husband, David of Kansas City, and Michelle Bustamante (Tom Lane) of Kansas City; seven grandchildren, Kiefer, Corbin, Madison, Santina, Adrionna, Donovan and Emma; two great-grandchildren: Blakele and Kious; and a long list of friends.
A celebration of life is from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Weatherby Lake Community Center.
Online condolences may be left at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
