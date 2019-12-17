Gerald C. Franklin, age 79, Norborne, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Life Care Center in Carrollton, surrounded by his loving family.
Gerald was born Sept. 19, 1940 to Willard Roscoe and Myrtle Marie (Newell) Franklin in Overton, Missouri.
He graduated from Malta Bend High School in 1958. Gerald married Martha Glaze and they had three children, Cindy, Cathy and Chris. On April 19, 1986, he married Susie (Trinkle) Weisz, the mother of Ben and Livy. Together, they welcomed daughters, Anna and Kylee.
During his early working career, he worked at Ward Auto Body Shop and Barry Electric in Carrollton. He also worked for an extended time at Lake City Arsenal. He served as the superintendent of both the Carrollton and Richmond wastewater plants.
He was a member of the Norborne Interested Citizens Group (NICs), and enjoyed attending his children’s school and sports activities. Gerald’s hobbies and interests included fishing, bird watching, old cars, working on race cars and spending time with his family.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Susie of the home; five children, Cindy Brownley and husband Alvin, Cathy Franklin, Chris Franklin and wife Teresa, all of Carrollton; Anna Horine and husband Cameron of Ashland; and Kylee Giffen and husband Derek of Alma; two stepchildren, Ben Weisz of Norborne and Olivia Kilburn and husband William of Republic; eight siblings, Harold Franklin of Bosworth; Bobby Franklin of Norborne; Terry Franklin of Kansas; Rick Franklin of Marshall; Peggy Nelson of Warsaw; Darlene Acton of Carrollton; Janet George of Excelsior Springs and Merna Boehmer of Oak Grove; 13 grandchildren, Travis Brownley and wife Kaylyn, Kelsey and Lucas Brownley, Luke and Matthew Jenkins, Logan Franklin, Nellie and Blake Horine, Jack Giffen, Cody Weisz, Jackson, Kinley and Layton Kilburn; and one great-grandchild, Maia Brownley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe and Myrtle Franklin; one sister, Donna Franklin; and two brothers, John (Sonny) Franklin and Raymond Franklin.
Visitation was Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Bittiker Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service with Pastor Jerry Curry officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shirkey Hospice Resident's Fund or Braden Cemetery, Coloma, Missouri. They may be left at or mailed to Bittiker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 223, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633.
Online condolences may be left at www.bittikerfuneralhomes.com at the obituaries link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.