Gale Jean Green, 71, Richmond, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at home in Richmond, surrounded by family and loved ones.
Gale was born Feb. 13, 1948, in Hardin. She is the daughter of the late John Price and the late Jessie Mae (McComos) Halterman. She married Sam Green Sr. on April 17, 1965, in Richmond.
She was employed by Price Candy Co. for 24 years as a supervisor. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grand- and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband: Sam Green Sr.; one daughter, Vickie (Ross) Dale; and two sons, Sam (Karry) Green Jr. and Ed (Laura) Green; two brothers, Roy Halterman and Ronnie (Red) Halterman. Gale also has 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and three more on the way.
In addition to her parents, Gale was preceded in death by five sisters, Meta, Dixie, Rebecca, Peggy and Marcia; three brothers, G. W., Donald and Robert; and one great-grandchild.
A celebration of life will be from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Richmond Masonic Lodge, 315 Clark St., Richmond.
