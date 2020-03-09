Ethel Marie Ronsley, 66, of Marshall, Missouri, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall.
Born June 21, 1953, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Alfred Fales Jr. and Roma Jean Marie Thomas Fales. On July 4, 1974, she married Jerry Eugene Ronsley Sr., who survives, of Marshall. Eth-el lived in Marshall the last 18 years, having moved there from the Belton area, and was a homemaker and seam-stress.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Iona Jean Farris (Shawn) of Richmond and Jerry Ronsley Jr. (Joyce) of Marshall; seven grandchildren, Sarah, Michael, Alexandria, Kirstin, Clayton, Mackenzie and Geri; six great-grandchildren, Skiler, Scarlet, Raphael, Korben, Alyson and Greyson; two brothers, Larry Fales and Samuel Fales III, both of the Kansas City area; as well as other extended family.
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Jason Lee Ronsley.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiat-ing. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery near Buckner. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Socie-ty and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
