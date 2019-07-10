Ernie Alan Norton Sr., 71, Polo, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 11, at Stith Family Funeral Home, Polo. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, July 12, at Polo Christian Church. Burial will be in Zimmerman Cemetery, Polo.
Stith Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
