Eldin Dale “Big E” Lewis, 50, of Rayville, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at North Kansas City Hospital.
Eldin was born on Feb. 13, 1969, in Richmond, the son of Everett Dale “Smokey” and Janice Lee (King) Lewis, Jr.
Survivors include: his mother, Janice Lewis of Rayville; sister, Kathy Garrett of Rayville; niece, Tracey Garrett; three great-nephews: Gage, Devin, and Landon Garrett; great-niece, Mary Garrett; several cousins; and his many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, maternal grandparents, Eldin and Betty King, and his paternal grandparents, Everett and Lizzie Belle Lewis.
Eldin was reared and educated in Excelsior Springs, graduating in 1987. His work history included: working at Sinclair Gas Station in Excelsior Springs, the Excelsior Springs Golf Course, a car salesman for Auto Outlet in Excelsior Springs, and Lake City Arsenal. Eldin was employed for the last five years at Henkel Corporation in Richmond. He enjoyed all sports, hunting, fishing, gambling, coin collecting, and Chevy trucks. Eldin never knew a stranger, loved to spoil his family and friends, and loved his dogs. He especially loved spending time with his good friends Ritchey and Pam Schwenzer. Eldin will be missed dearly by all his friends and family.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to either Crowley Cemetery or Children’s Mercy Hospital. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Funeral services occurred at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation occurred from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Crowley Cemetery, near Rayville. Please remember to share your memories of Eldin with the family by visiting www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
