Eileen Mary Wright, 91, of Richmond, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond.
Eileen was born June 9, 1928, in Resselaer, New York, the daughter of George Edward and Isabella M. (O’Connor) Hepinstall. She was united in marriage to Virgil L. Wright of Richmond, Dec. 31, 1965; he preceded her in death Feb. 5, 2003.
Survivors include: Catherine Wilcox, Jolynn Sanders, Beverly Dabney, Shawn Ward, Larry Conboy, Jean Joy, Carol Thull, Ann and Joseph Distell, William Stackhouse, Dan Dwyer, William Conboy, Patricia Stackhouse, Kathleen Dwyer, Royce Duffett, Samantha and John Murphree, Rita and Mark May, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, George Edward Hepinstall Jr.; and a daughter, Judy McNeal.
Eileen was reared and educated in Rensselaer, New York, and attended St. John’s Academy, graduating in 1946. She then attended Mildred Ealley Secretarial College. She worked for the New York State Thruway. She then moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 1959, where she worked for the Fort Lauderdale and Plantations police departments. From 1966 until 1976, she took care of foster children in Florida. She then lived briefly in Arkansas, until returning to Missouri, where she worked for the Richmond Police Department, as the dispatcher, for 15 years and retired in 2000. Eileen was a member of the Eastern Star, Ray County Hospital Auxiliary, Republican Party of Ray County and an avid Red Hatter for many years.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Cravens Cemetery. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Visitation with funeral services were Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Services followed at 2 p.m. Burial was in Cravens Cemetery, Camden. Please share your memories of Eileen by visiting www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
