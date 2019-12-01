Edwin Victor “VJ” Jacobs, 90, passed away Nov. 22, 2019, at his home in Columbia, after a long battle with cancer.
Victor was born in Ray County, Missouri, son of Victor D. and Reta Haley Jacobs. He attended Richmond schools. He earned a bachelor of science degree in agriculture from University of Missouri-Columbia in 1951 and a master of science in agricultural economics from the University of Illinois. He was awarded an NDEA Fellowship and earned a doctoral degree in economics from Kansas State University. During his undergraduate years, he was president of the YMCA and a member of several agricultural honor societies including Omicron Delta Kappa.
Nearly all of his working life was spent in the federal and state extensions services.
He worked as a county agent in Nodaway County, Missouri and a farm advisor in Sparta, Illinois. At Kansas State, he was leader of the farm advisor group for the state extension service. He returned to his home state of Missouri in 1965 to serve as a farm management specialist. His speciality was the teaching and research of beef cattle economics and forage crop production.
Victor and the family owned and operated an Angus cattle farm south of Columbia for 47 years. The daughter commented to his colleagues one day that he ran a three M Farm - dad’s mind, mother’s mouth and the kid’s muscles.) There were many happy times with his family on the farm.
Victor was an accomplished trombonist and played in many dance bands to earn money for his first degree and continued to play until the last few years of his life. He shared both his intellect and talent with others. He will be greatly missed but he can rest in peace knowing that he led a long and productive life.
He is survived by his wife, Beth Handley Jacobs of the home; and three children: Carrie McVay (Mitchell) of Council Bluffs, Iowa; William H. Jacobs (Sharon Glynn) of Denver; and Clayton D. Jacobs of Columbia. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Hillis of Iowa City, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Salvation Army or the Central Missouri Food Bank.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.
