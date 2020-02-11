Edwin Francis “Eddie” Holman Jr., 82, of Lexington, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Lafayette Reginal Health Center, Lexington.
Eddie was born on Nov. 6, 1937, in Lexington, the son of Edwin Francis and Anna L. (McGowan) Holman Sr. He first married to Laura “Rebecca” Halterman of Hardin on July 22, 1960; she preceded him in death on Jan. 3, 2012. He was then united in marriage to Sally Ann Myers Goodloe of Lexington on July 6, 2012; she survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: son, Timothy “Timmy” Holman of Clearwater, Florida; three grandchildren, Erik Holman, Jessica (Travis) Johnson and Amy (James) Tush; three great-grandchildren, Kyndal Johnson, Owen Johnson and Derek Tush; brother, Harry Holman of Concordia; step-son, Michael Goodloe of Odessa; two step-daughters, Marcia (Kenneth) Brock of Lexington and Mary Jo Williams of Wellington; two step-grandchildren, Mitchell and Grant Goodloe; and other distant family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife; two sons, Gary Duane and Leslie Scott Holman; brother, Marion Holman; and sister, Janet Holman.
Eddie was reared and educated in the area of his birth. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1955 to 1957. After returning from the Navy, he worked as a heavy equipment operator in the Kansas City area. While working in Kansas City, he was a member of the crew that tunneled under the Missouri River for the placement of utilities. He was a member of the local Heavy Equipment Operator’s Union. Eddie lived in Ray and Lafayette counties most of his life. While living in Hardin, he worked for Ray-Carroll Co-Op, from where he retired. Eddie was living in Lexington at the time of his death, where he was a member of the First Baptist Church.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to either St. Jude’s Hospital or the Shriner’s Hospital for Children. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Visitation with funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Lexington, with services to follow at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow services in Hardin Cemetery, with full military honors provided by the United States Navy and Ray County Veterans.
Please remember to share your memories of Eddie with the family by visiting www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
