Dorothy May Lake, 90, Richmond, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Shirkey Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Richmond.
Dorothy was born July, 26, 1929, in Carrollton, the daughter of Orville and Opal Lorene (Young) Lance. Dorothy was united in marriage to Edward Eugene Lake of Richmond on Dec. 7, 1969; he preceded her in death Feb. 15, 2014.
Dorothy was born in Carrollton and moved to Richmond in the eighth grade. She graduated from Richmond High School in 1947. For many years, Dorothy was a well-known fixture at the I.G.A. Grocery Store in Richmond. After she retired from working at the grocery store, she went to work on the farm with her husband. Dorothy thoroughly enjoyed working on the farm and the farming lifestyle.
She was of the Christian faith. Dorothy enjoyed knitting and crocheting. When Dorothy and Edward were able to find time to travel, they enjoyed the great northwest.
Survivors include: one daughter, Ana Kathleen (Fairchild) Kajander and her husband, Gareth, of Fort Myers, Florida; one step-grandson, Darrik Kajander and his fiancée, Toni Hilburn; and one step-great-granddaughter, Aaida Kajander.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to thank Shirkey Hospice for their care.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Todd’s Chapel Church, Todd’s Chapel Cemetery or to the donor’s choice. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. – P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Graveside services will be at 11a.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Sunny Slope Cemetery, Richmond.
Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond is in charge of arrangements.
