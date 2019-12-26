Dorothy Darlene Stevens, 79, Richmond, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond.
Dorothy was born Nov. 15, 1940, in Mexico, Missouri, the daughter of Chirsty and Ola (Wiswell) Taylor. She was united in marriage to Clarence Stevens of Rayville on Aug. 1, 1960; he survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: two sons, Gary (Robin) Stevens and Roger Stevens, both of Richmond; three grandchildren, Michael Craft, Clifford W. “Scott” (Nicole) Craft and Barbara (Brian) Derstler; five great-grandchildren, Samuel Craft, Natalie Perkins, Logan Perkins, Cadence Craft and Xander Craft.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and five sisters, Neva Smith, Doris Reynolds, Phyllis Stafford, Ruth Love-Biggs and Lola Mae Smith.
Dorothy attended grade school in Dockery and graduated from Richmond High School in 1959. After high school, she worked as a long-distance operator for Southwestern Bell in Kansas City. Dorothy worked for 31 years for the Richmond School District, starting out in the food service department, then a teacher’s aide and finishing as the librarian. She also worked as manager for Ray County Red Cross at the Ray County Courthouse. Dorothy was one of the founding members of the Ray County Community Arts Association and a Cub Scout den. She was an accomplished artist and especially enjoyed painting and doing crafts. When her boys were young, she never missed a football game or wrestling meet. Dorothy was a member of the First Baptist Church in Richmond.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Richmond First Baptist Church, Friends of the Farris or the Ray County Community Arts Association. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. - P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Richmond. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Burial will be in Sunny Slope Cemetery, Richmond.
Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
