Dorothy (Dottie) F. Bayazeed, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Dottie was born to Amos and Oma Gant on Feb. 13, 1930, in Richmond, Missouri. She attended Richmond schools through high school and also took junior college classes.
She worked in a variety of jobs, including modeling in her younger years. She met our father, Abdo Bayazeed, a cadet at Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington, Missouri, when she was working at a local theater and they married in 1958. They moved to Bartlesville in 1962, where Abdo went to work at the Department of Energy. They had three children, Raina, Nadia, and Jason Bayazeed; and Abdo had two children from a previous marriage, Fares and David Bayazeed. Dottie was a homemaker, until her children were out of grade school, and went on to work at Phillips Petroleum in Bartlesville. After the children grew up, Dottie and Abdo divorced, and she moved to Tulsa, where she worked for the city of Tulsa until she retired.
Dottie had many interests. She enjoyed cooking and was a member of the International Club, Astrology Club and Archeology Club, but her favorite thing besides taking care of her children was gardening. She was kind to all and will be greatly missed.
Dottie is survived by daughters, Raina Morrison and Nadia Bayazeed; sons, Fares and David Bayazeed; grandchildren, Jesse and Justin Morrison and his wife Jamie, Brittany Nichols, and Michael Bayazeed; and great-grandchildren, Grace Morrison, and Kade and Karsten Nichols.
She is preceded in death by Abdo Bayazeed; her mother and stepfather, Oma and Louis Yeager; stepfather, Ray Karl; father, Amos Gant; brother, Ray Gant; stepbrother, Preacher Karl; son, Jason Bayazeed; and grandson, Jordon Bayazeed.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
Online condolences can be left at www.honoringmemories.com.
Donations can be made to the Clarehouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.