Donald J. Tweedie, 82, Stet, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Donald was born Oct. 28, 1936, near Stet on the family farm, the son of John William and Ethel May (Case) Tweedie. He was united in marriage to Donna LaMerle Craven of Stet on Feb. 18, 1956. She survives at the family home.
Additional survivors include: two sons, Sam (Jamie) Tweedie of Richmond and D.J. Tweedie of Richmond; two daughters, Kathy Newham of Leawood, Kansas and Lorna (Marvin) Wright of Carrollton; five grandchildren, Jordan Newham, Ty Tweedie, Jacob Davis, Matthew Tweedie and Halle Wright. He was great grandfather, Papa Don, to Greylie Davis, who he affectionately called “Baby Girl” or “Little Bit.”
Donald graduated from Stet High School in 1955. While in high school, he was an active member of the Future Farmers of America and was an excellent athlete, participating in all sports. In 1956, he was the Outstanding Novice Heavyweight Champion in St. Joseph Golden Gloves.
Donald’s real passion was to continue the family tradition in agriculture and raising livestock. He raised purebred Angus, receiving many awards and ribbons for his outstanding cattle. At one point, they fed out 1,200-1,500 head of cattle per year. Donald especially enjoyed working cattle on horseback, with his horse, Blue and his dog, also named Blue. Donald and his family have been recognized for their conservation and agricultural achievements in Carroll County.
When not farming, he was active playing town team basketball and being a catcher for the Rockingham fast pitch men’s softball team.
He also served as a member as well as president of the Stet R-XV School Board. He was an avid Chiefs, Royals, and MU Tigers fan.
After his physical health declined and kept him from being an active participant in the family farm, he remained well-informed through regular phone calls and visits with Sam and D.J. He enjoyed “road farming” to check on crops and watch the harvest. He was very proud that his sons followed in his footsteps, making them the sixth generation of his family to farm their ground. He also enjoyed visits from friends and family.
Donald’s family would like to thank all of Donald’s caregivers and healthcare providers through the years. Each of them provided professional care and compassion, as well as companionship. Each of you enriched his quality and quantity of life.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. – P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Dress casual; Donald will be. Inurnment will be at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
