Diana Lillian Pulse, 86, Richmond, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Oak Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care Center in Richmond.
Diana was born June 20, 1933, in Camden, the daughter of Leslie Lyon and Anna Miller (Cringan) Woods. She was united in marriage to Joe Hyder Pulse of Camden on March 19, 1958; he preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 2001.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, David Luther Pulse; four brothers, Leslie Woods Jr., Clell Woods, Eugene Woods and David Woods; and three sisters, JoAnn Clemens, Irene Underwood and Judy Dunwoodie.
Diana was reared and educated in the area of her birth, graduating from Camden High School in 1951. Diana and Joe moved from North Kansas City and made their home in Liberty in 1963, until they moved to Joplin, to be near their son during his illness, in January 1955.
In addition to being a housewife and homemaker, Diana worked at the Sears office in Kansas City and at the Liberty Public Schools. Diana was of the Methodist faith and belonged to the Camden, Liberty, and St. Paul’s Methodist churches. She was a resident at Oak Ridge since 2017.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to either the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Joplin or to the Alzheimer’s Association. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St., Richmond, MO 64085.
As were Diana’s wishes, graveside services will be at 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at New Hope Cemetery, north of Hardin.
Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
