Dennis Ray Aversman, 64, Richmond, formerly of Corder, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Dennis was born March 5, 1955, in Lexington, the son of Earl and Irene (Gieselman) Aversman.
Dennis was reared on a farm and educated near Corder.
He graduated from Santa Fe High School in Alma, Missouri. Dennis worked for 30 years at the Ford Motor Co. and retired in 2006. He was a member of the UAW Local 249.
Dennis enjoyed watching the Chiefs, Royals and NASCAR. He had a sharp wit and excellent sense of humor. Dennis was proud of his carved morel mushroom in his backyard. He enjoyed going for rides in his prized Corvette. Dennis is loved and will be missed dearly by all those who knew him.
Survivors include: one son, Dustin Aversman of Clinton, Indiana; one daughter, Valerie (Philip) Hoyle of Richmond; two grandchildren, Kennedy Hoyle and Leighton Hoyle; two brothers, Dale (Deana) Aversman of Corder, and Donald (Eleanor) Aversman of Waverly; one sister, Janet Toliver of Malta Bend; and six nieces and nephews, Richard Crowell, Marc Aversman, Scott Aversman, Michelle Plattner, Lauren Aversman, and Kim Burton.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. - P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Visitation with funeral services will begin at 12:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond, Burial will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery at Alma.
Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.