Della “Marie” Palmer, 78, a long-time resident of Richmond, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in North Kansas City Hospital, following complications from surgery.
Marie was born in Monroe County, Jan. 4, 1941, the second of seven children, born to Earl and Rosine (Snodgrass) Sanner. She grew up on a farm and attended a one-room schoolhouse in Monroe County, Missouri, until high school.
In 1957, she moved to Richmond to be near her older sister Lenora, where she met and married Donald Levy Palmer of Richmond on March 31, 1959.
They reared three children in the Richmond area before moving to Orcas Island, Washington, in Puget Sound. They lived, worked and enjoyed West Coast island life for more than a decade before returning to Richmond.
Marie was a gifted artist. She knitted, crocheted, quilted, sewed and created colored-pencil sketches of people and landscapes. In later years, she taught herself to make intricate and delicate woodworking pieces.
Marie was kind, talented, intelligent and funny, giving tirelessly of herself to help others.
She loved her dog named Little.
Marie is survived by her husband of 60 years, Don; one son, Donald Levy Palmer Jr.; two daughters, Anita (Greg) Rhoades of Richmond and Shelly (Charlie Gilbert) Woodroof of Corder; three brothers, Harold (Beverly) Sanner of Moberly; Vernon (Sue) Sanner of Jacksonville; and Bobby Sanner of Holliday; one sister, Mary Minnis of Orcas Island, Washington.
Two grandchildren, Amy and Christopher; and two great-grandchildren also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Lenora Kraft; and her brother, Raymond Sanner.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
Thurman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
