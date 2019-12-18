Debra “Debbie” Sue Eaton, 60, Richmond, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Debbie was born Aug. 25, 1959, in North Kansas City, the daughter of William “Bill” Lovern and Susann Amelia (Steely) Logsdon. She was first united in marriage to Claude Garrison of Carrollton in December 1978; they later divorced. She married Forrest Lee Eaton of Lexington July 4, 1996; he survives of the home.
Debbie was reared and educated in the area of her birth, graduating from Hardin-Central High School in 1977. She later studied nursing at the Lex La-Ray Technical Center in Lexington and worked as an LPN in the area. Debbie enjoyed reading, loved her grandkids, enjoyed time spent with her family and fishing. She was of the Christian faith and lived most of her life in the Ray County area.
Additional survivors include: one daughter, Brandy True of Richmond; two grandchildren, Zachary Garrison and Emma True; two brothers, Tim (Sarah) Logsdon and Arch (Sheila) Logsdon, both of Richmond; one sister, Dottie (Rick) Johnson of Richmond; seven nieces and nephews, Billy Logsdon, Tim (Heather) Logsdon, Luke (Michelle) Logsdon, Ashley Logsdon, Tony Johnson, Adam Logsdon and Austin Logsdon; and nine great-nieces and nephews: Steven Logsdon, Lacey Logsdon, Blake Logsdon, Trent Logsdon, Paige Logsdon, Avery Logsdon, Addie Logsdon and Taylee Logsdon.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Josh Garrison.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Debra “Debbie” Sue Eaton Memorial Fund. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. – P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Visitation with memorial services will be held at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond, with services at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Hickory Grove Cemetery, Richmond. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
