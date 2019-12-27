Deborah Sue Schlotzhaur, born Dec. 25, 1951, went to be with her Lord on Dec. 22, 2019, while at their home in Arizona with her husband, Terry Schlotzhaur, who survives of the home.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Denzel Richards and Thelma (Newman) Richards of Marceline.
Debbie was born in Marceline, and later moved to Richmond with her family. Debbie was a 1969 Richmond High School graduate. Debbie married her high school sweetheart, Terry Schlotzhaur, on March 8, 1970, after his return from the Vietnam War. Terry and Debbie were divorced March 5,1976. Debbie later married Jim Hoeflicker in 1978 and divorced in 2009.
Debbie and Terry reunited and married again July 31, 2010 and moved to Phoenix, where Terry remains at the home.
Jim, Debbie and Terry remained the best of friends until Jim's death July 14, 2015. Debbie was blessed with two wonderful men in her life.
Debbie owned and managed her own clothing store, DJ's Clothing, in Richmond.
She also owned and managed Triple H Trucking with Jim Hoeflicker. She went to work for Dave Nichols with Terminal Consolidations as an accountant before returning to work closer to home for Reece Nichols, Williams & Associates and Railroad Materials Salvage Inc. in 2002 until 2010.
Deborah Sue Schlotzhaur also leaves behind her brother, Gregory Richards (Tanya) of Richmond; sisters, Denise Bowman (Butch) and Donna Carter (Gary Small), both of Richmond; nephews, Bret Bowman ( Johnna), Brian Carter, Jacob Richards; nieces, Stephanie Wedgeworth (Troy), Ellen Vandiver (Troy), Aleasha Moses (Ryan) and Anna Bergman (Jim) of California; brothers-in-Law, Kent Wollard (Peggy) and Randy Wollard of Florida; sister-in-Law, Vackie Schlotzhaur of California; a stepdaughter, Angela Pregler (Matt) of Oklahoma and a stepson, Jeffrey Hoeflicker.
Debbie was a member of United Christian Presbyterian Church.
Debbie fought a five-year battle with cancer and she wanted everyone to know Terry was the greatest caregiver.
She left a message telling everyone that she loves them.
Debbie's favorite Hymn is “On Eagle Wings,” and her song for Terry is “Time in a Bottle” by Jim Croce.
Debbie will be greatly missed forever by her husband, Terry, along with her family and friends.
Services and inurnment will be at a later date.
