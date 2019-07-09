David Dale Yates, 52, Richmond, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his residence in Richmond.
David was born Sept. 15, 1966, in Richmond, the son of David Floyd and Maxine (Eastabrooks) Yates.
David was reared and educated in the area of his birth. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was an avid pool player and loved to be outdoors, especially fishing. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include: a son, David Eugene Yates of Richmond; a daughter, Trista Dawn Yates of Richmond; four brothers, Royce Eastabrooks of North Kansas City; Chad Eastabrooks of Richmond; Robert Yates of Surprise, Arizona; and Brian Eastabrooks of Odessa; a sister, Connie Frost of Excelsior Springs; and a grandson, Ayden Yates.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, C.W. Eastabrooks.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the David Dale Yates Memorial Fund. They can be left at or mailed to the Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. – P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Visitation with memorial services will begin at 10 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond, with services to follow at 11 a.m.
Inurnment will be at a later date.
Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
