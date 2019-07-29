Dalton Keith Johnson, 18, Warsaw, died July 26, 2019, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Sedalia.
Dalton was born Aug. 15, 2000, in Kansas City, the son of Neil and Lindy Anne (Nelson) Johnson.
Dalton was a tool & die technician at Maxion Wheels in Sedalia and was attending State Fair Community College to be a precision machinist.
Dalton was homeschooled and tested into college at 14. Some of the words used to describe Dalton would be adventurous, selfless, kind, generous, fearless, compassionate, brave, fierce and resilient. Dalton always grew from his life experiences.
He was very industrious, starting at a young age selling duct tape roses and wallets to his friends and family. From that point, he used his entrepreneurial skills and began his own bath bomb business, including the purchase of his own pneumatic press to increase his bath bomb production.
Among his passions were his guns, bows, pistols and rifles – he could hit any target still or moving. Dalton found happiness in riding his motorcycle.
Dalton had a love for music. He was a percussionist, played the piano and sang. He was truly gifted and could play music by ear. Dalton was talented with everything he set his mind to.
His love for his niece was beyond compare; he called her his “little bambee head.” He will be greatly missed by everyone he knew, especially his family and friends.
Survivors include: his parents, Neil and Lindy Johnson of Warsaw; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Trysten and Trent Dial of Richmond; Emma Johnson and Anna Johnson, both at home; one niece, Kopelynn Claire Dial; paternal grandparent, Ivalee Johnson of Sheridan, Missouri; and maternal grandparents, Wesley and Millie Nelson of Platte City; and girlfriend, Madisson Boothe of Carrollton.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparent, Doyle Johnson.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Dalton Johnson Memorial Fund for the Precision Machining Program at State Fair Community College. Memorials can either be dropped off at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. – P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Funeral services will be at 11a.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Richmond. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Richmond.
Burial will be in Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
