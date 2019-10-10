On Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, Connie Crump, loving mother of two and grandmother of three, passed away at 6:55 p.m. at Centerpoint Medical Center.
Connie was born Sept. 3, 1959, at Bethany hospital in Kansas City, Kansas to Anne and Wayne Jennings. She was a graduate of Orrick High School, class of 1977, and worked in healthcare as a CNA for 24 years, holding a deep passion for helping others.
She loved country music, and her two daughters and her grandchildren, who were her life and meant the world to her. She was known for her quick wit, feisty temperament, infectious smile, and kind and compassionate spirit. “Miss Connie” was known and loved everywhere she went.
She is survived by her mother, Anne Jennings; two brothers, Larry Jennings and Troy Jennings; one sister, Sonja Robinson; two loving daughters, Annthia Thompson and Vickie Thompson; two son-in-laws, Jim Keys Jr. and Joseph Mulmore Jr.; three stepsons, John Stuart, Dwayne Martens and Clifton Martens; three grandchildren, Allison, Ash and Hayden Keys; her longtime friend and companion, Gerald Crump; her best friend since the third grade, Cindy Marriott; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Connie is preceded in death by her father, Wayne Jennings; her partner and companion, Keith Mathews; and her granddaughter, Kaylie Keys.
Celebration of life services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, at Orrick Baptist Church. Flowers and donations may be sent to 301 Adams St., Orrick MO 64077.
