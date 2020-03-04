Claudine Silkwood, 81, of Braymer, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond.
Claudine was born on Nov. 26, 1938, in Cherry Valley, Arkansas, the daughter of Claude Lee and Ruby (Bonnard) Miller. She was united in marriage to Delbert Franklin Silkwood of Polo, on Oct.13, 1959; they later divorced.
Survivors include: two daughters, Debora Lee (Christopher) Arnett of Richmond and Cheryl Lyn (Homer Gene Jr.) Lugenbeel of Orrick; two grandchildren, Natasha England and Scott Arnett (Caitlin Fox); three great-grandchildren, Parker Brown, Alaina England and Lorelei Fox; and her special cousin, Carolyn Farmer.
She was preceded by her parents, brother, C.L. Miller, and sisters, Jerelene and Imogene.
Claudine was reared and educated in the area of her birth and graduated from White Hall High School. In addition to being a mother and wife, Claudine worked at the Golden Age Nursing Home in Braymer in the kitchen as cook and baker. She also worked at the Country Place in Braymer. Claudine enjoyed gardening, antiquing and bird watching. She enjoyed her grandbabies and great-grandbabies and was an amazing cook.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Third Wing Alzheimer’s Unit at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Visitation with funeral services occurred Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and services following at 2 p.m. Burial took place at Richmond Memory Gardens. Please remember to share your memories of Claudine with the family by visiting www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.