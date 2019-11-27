Charles “Roger” Kalberloh, 78, Richmond, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Smithville.
Roger was born Aug, 5, 1941. He is the son of the late Albert and the late Goldie Mae (Hatfield) Kalberloh. He married Linda Vattagler on Oct. 8, 1960, in Excelsior Springs.
Roger spent 311/2 years with a desire to heal from a brain injury. He wanted to get better. Now, Roger is finally at peace and is better.
He is survived by his wife: Linda (Vattagler) Kalberloh; one daughter: Jennifer; one son-in-law: Jim; and two grandchildren, Lane and Lucas. He also leaves behind brothers, a sister and other family members.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his son, Christopher.
Funeral was at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs, followed by burial in Windy Hill Cemetery, Wood Heights.
