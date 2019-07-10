Carl Herman Soendker, 85, Lexington, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Weatherby Lake, Missouri.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 12, at Grace Lutheran Church, 806 S. Business Highway 13, Lexington. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the church. Burial with military honors will be in the Lexington Memory Gardens.
Online condolences may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com.
