Benny Gene Gryder, 89, Orrick, went to be with the Lord Monday, July 30, 2019, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond.
Benny was born Aug. 16, 1929, to the late Herman and Ida Pauline (Cheshier) Gryder.
He was a lifelong resident of Orrick and graduated from Orrick High School in 1947. In his early years, Benny was an electrician with a construction company. Benny retired after 30 years of service from Ford Motor Co. as a master electrician.
Benny was a kind man who loved God. He attended and served the Orrick Christian Church for more than 60 years. During that time, Benny served as a deacon and elder.
Benny was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather. He married his beloved Dolores Jean (Sisk) Gryder June 2, 1951.
In 1949, he joined the U.S. Army and served in the 923rd Medical Ambulance Company.
Benny is survived by his son, Ronald (Ron) Gryder; a daughter, Nancy Hurla; and his loving grandchildren, Brett Gryder (wife Carmen), Joe Masciovecchio, Anthony Masciovecchio and Amber Masciovecchio; a sister, Norma Lou Dugan-Clemmons; two half-sisters, Darlene Phillips and Deva Arlene Lanning. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 58 years, Dolores Jean (Sisk) Gryder; his father, Herman Gryder; his step-father, Lewis Fredrick (Fred) Gryder; mother, Pauline Gryder; brothers, Air Force Lt. Col. William E. Gryder and Paul Gryder; and a half-brother, Harold Gryder.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the Gowing Funeral Home in Orrick.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Orrick Christian Church with the Rev. Art Endsley officiating. Burial will follow in South Point Cemetery near Orrick.
Memorials in his memory may be given to the Orrick Christian Church.
Arrangements by Gowing Funeral Home.
