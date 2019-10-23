Barbara Jean Schmidt, 78, Hardin, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond, surrounded by her loving family.
Barbara was born Dec. 26, 1940, in Hardin, the daughter of Verner and Mildred (Doelling) Meier. She was united in marriage to Paul “Roy” Schmidt of Norborne on May 17, 1980. He preceded her in death Dec. 15, 2006.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepgrandson, Paul Ryan Schmidt.
Barbara was reared and educated in Hardin and graduated from Hardin High School in 1958.
In addition to raising her children, Barbara worked outside the home as a secretary at Ray-Carroll Co-op in Hardin, the Hardin State Bank and Ray County Farm Bureau in Richmond.
Barbara was outgoing and was known for her big smile, laugh and her gift of gab. Her greatest loves were her family and her church. Her grandchildren loved and adored her and called her “Mimo.”
Barbara enjoyed attending all of her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. She was always on the go, doing something.
Barbara was one the most faithful members of the Hardin First Baptist Church. She enjoyed singing in the church choir and in a trio with Jan Crook and Sandy Halterman.
Barbara also enjoyed reading and camping.
Survivors include: her three daughters, Debbie (Kent) Newham of Hardin; Tammy (Scott) Summers of Richmond; and Pam King of Mission, Kansas; one stepson, Eric Paul (Jan) Schmidt of Arizona; seven grandchildren, Eric (Melissa) Heil, Angie (Brad) Steele, Reanna (Jake) Vandiver, Taryn (Micah) Waters, Reid Summers, Matthew Ross, Cydney (Daniel Sciara) Ross; two step- grandchildren, Hans Schmidt and Heather (Jason) Gianan; eight great-grandchildren, Brett Heil, Clara Heil, James Earl, Macki Steele, Lochlan Steele, Hazel Waters, Fern Waters and Breck Vandiver; and two step-great-grandchildren, Amelia Gianan and Zoey Gianan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to the Hardin First Baptist Church. They can be either dropped off or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St., P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Visitation and memorial services will begin with visitation at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at Hardin First Baptist Church, followed by a service. Inurnment will follow services in the Hardin Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfunerahome.com.
Thurman Funeral Home of Richmond is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.