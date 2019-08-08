Barbara Ann Corwin, 81, Richmond, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at her home.
Barbara was born April 24, 1937, in St. Joseph, the daughter of Stephen and Cathrine (Skradski) Mihelic. She was united in marriage to Charles M. Corwin of Richmonda on Nov. 15, 1958. He preceded her in death April 12, 2003.
Survivors include: two sons, Mark Allen (Tara) Corwin of Blue Springs and Jon David Corwin of Richmond; two daughters, Kim Samborski of Kansas City and Karen Sue (Jim) Westgate of Beaumont, Texas; 12 grandchildren, Annie (Richard) Ward, Jeremiah Samborski, Jesse Samborski, Benjamin Samborski, Erin Westgate, Jeffrey Westgate, Hannah Corwin, Phillip Corwin, Katie Corwin, Jenny Corwin, Tarin (Bubby) Williams, Jay Corwin, Carson Corwin and Ragin Corwin; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one daughter, Sandy Kay Corwin Lindhorst; one brother, Stephen Mihelic; and four sisters, Katy Pischker, Stevie Weber, Mary Thrasher and Annie Gunter.
Barbara was reared and educated in the area of her birth and graduated from Benton High School in St. Joseph. After high school, she attended business college.
While living in the Richmond area, she worked for the Richmond School District as a school cook for more than 10 years. Barbara then worked at BP in the kitchen for more than 10 years.
She enjoyed bingo, cooking and her family, especially her grandchildren.
Barbara had a good heart and was the most honest, loving, caring and kind person. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Shirkey Hospice. They can left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. – P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Visitation with funeral services will begin at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond.
Burial will follow services in Woodland Cemetery, Richmond.
Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
