Anna Marie Gray, 77, Excelsior Springs, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at North Care Hospice House, North Kansas City.
Anna was born March 29, 1942, in St. Joseph, the daughter of Charles Clifton and Betty Jane (Fisher) Nelson. Anna was married in 1960 to Ronald E. Venable of Kansas City; they later divorced. She then married Russell Gray of Kansas City in March of 1971; they later divorced.
Anna was reared and educated in Kansas City and graduated from North Kansas City High School. She worked as a dietary aid for Liberty Hospital in the Hospital Café.
Anna’s hobbies and pastimes included bowling, playing pool, doing crafts, putting puzzles together and crocheting. Her favorite things were racing and playing pool. When it came to playing pool, she won a trip to Las Vegas, where she placed third - she was that good.
She also enjoyed driving racecars. She drove a Sprint car and raced at the Red X Track in Riverside and at Excelsior Springs.
Anna was of the Christian faith. She was a good listener, smart and compassionate.
Survivors include: one son, Richard Denton (Deanna) Venable of Independence; five grandchildren, Stephanie (Brian) Tucker, Bridget (Nathan) Hagen, Amy Venable, Frances (Megan) Dudek and Ryan (Alice Harmon) Venable; nine great-grandchildren, Samantha, Ryan, Lucas, Isaac, Natalie, Izabel, Silas, Andrew and Oscar; three brothers, Charles Michael (Connie) Nelson of Kidder, Rusty Dean (Julie) Nelson of Rayville and Darrell Lee (Jeanie) Nelson of Orrick; and one sister, Helen Elaine Harris of Richmond.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Paige Ann; one brother, Larry Denton Nelson; and one sister, Dianna Ruth Cone.
Memorial contributions are suggested to North Kansas City Hospice House. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. ¬– P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Visitation with memorial services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Rayville Christian Union Church in Rayville, with services to follow at 11 a.m.
Inurnment will be held at a later date by the family.
Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
