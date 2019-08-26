Anna Mae (Harshner) Allen, 79, formerly of Richmond, died Friday, August 16, 2019, at her home in Woodstock, Georgia.
Anna Mae was born June 14, 1940, in Richmond. She graduated from Richmond High School in 1958. Anna moved to Kansas City where she worked for Borg-Warner Finance Co. There she met Robert J. Allen of Kansas City, whom she married Aug. 19,1961. They had four children.
Anna moved to Roswell, Goergia in 1977. She worked at Mervyns Department Stores, Chateau Elan Winery, Health Ranch Concepts and Hornet Pest Control in Roswell, where she retired from in 2018. Anna was admired for baking fabulous wedding cakes, and her love for the outdoors was well known among friends and instilled in her children and grandsons. Ann loved gardening, hiking the North Georgia and Blue Ridge Mountains and spending time with her children and grandsons.
Anna is survived by Robert J. Allen of Alpharetta, Georgia; Laura (Allen) Wolf of Cumming, Georgia, Thomas Allen of Atlanta; Linda Allen of Woodstock; Matthew Allen and wife Lindsey (Straughn) Allen and twin grandsons, Coleman Allen and Chase Allen of Suwanee, Georgia.
Survivors include two sisters, Martha (Harshner) Woodroof and Doris (Harshner) Taber; three brothers, Louis Harshner, August Harshner and Robert Harshner, all of Missouri; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Adella Harshner; two brothers, Henry and Darrel Harshner; and a sister, Mary Ann (Harshner) Silvey.
A funeral mass was Aug. 21, 2019, at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church in Roswell, Ga.
Interment was at Honey Creek Woodlands at The Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Conyers, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Anna Mae Allen to Emory Winship Cancer Institute https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/ or Honey Creek Woodlands https://www.honeycreekwoodlands.com/giving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.