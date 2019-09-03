Alana Carole Mansell, 73, Morrison, Colorado, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She passed at home after a long debilitating battle with amyloidosis.
Alana was born June 5, 1946, the daughter of Elton E. (Gene) and Joanna (Hughes) Mansell, who preceded her in death.
Alana was raised in rural Ray County, near Orrick. She was educated in Orrick schools and graduated from Orrick High School in 1964. Shortly after graduating, Alana moved to Colorado and worked at a Denver hospital as a purchaser of surgical and other specialty tools.
After retiring, she spent much time with close friends and keeping up her home and her four rental properties.
Alana always loved to read and cared for small animals.
She is survived by one brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Sandy Mansell; five nieces; two nephews; two great-nieces and three great-nephews.
She requested no services, only to be cremated and to have her ashes scattered in the Colorado mountains.
Alana will be greatly missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.