Agnes Irene (Rash) Deam, 77, Richmond, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Aug. 17, 1941, to James Allen Rash Sr., and Helen E. (King) Rash. She was born in Richmond and graduated from Richmond High School.
On April 3, 1966, she married Bobby L. Deam of Braymer. She was a homemaker and active in her church. Her family was her pride and joy, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby, of the home; two daughters and sons-in-law, Dianna (David) Noltensmeyer of Lexington and Melissa (Marty) O’Donnell of Richmond; granddaughter, Autumn Fisk of Richmond; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Lisa (Michael) Currier and stepgrandson, Jonathan Currier, of Pukalani, Maui, Hawaii; one brother and sister-in-law, Donald (Sharon) Rash of Warsaw; one sister and brother-in-law, Viola (Wayne) Womack of Grain Valley; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, David Martin Noltensmeyer; brothers, James Allen Rash Jr., Robert Leon Rash, Charles Lee Rash; and sister, Donna Fay Lautenschlager.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Agnes Irene (Rash) Deam Memorial fund. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. – P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Richmond. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond.
Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer.
Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.