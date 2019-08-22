WOOD HEIGHTS – About a decade ago, the city had part-time police officers, a clerk, a maintenance worker and a contractor, former Wood Heights Police Chief Jared Sartin said.
Today, the city has added an assistant clerk and a maintenance worker, but no police.
“Your payroll’s over $200,000,” he stated Tuesday.
The city clerk is paid $47,000 to work and the assistant is paid $32,000.
