RICHMOND – The Third Annual Whitmer Symposium will be held at the Farris Theatre at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

The symposium is dedicated to preserving and expanding knowledge and awareness of the historical significance of the David Whitmer family, particularly in and around Ray County.

The symposium focuses on the Whitmer family tree, the result of countless hours of research by Whitmer family descendants and genealogy volunteers from the Far West stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Containing over 2,500 names, this massive, house-sized family tree will be one of the largest family trees ever printed.

Whitmer descendants are encouraged by program sponsors to find how they link to the family tree.

