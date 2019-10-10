KANSAS CITY – The Richmond Daily News, for the first time in the newspaper’s history, brought home a Missouri Press Association Gold Cup.

The MPA award recognized the newspaper for outscoring all others from across the state in the same class in peer-judged competition covering numerous aspects of reporting, among them being opinion, news, investigative, feature, sports and obituary writing; photography; graphics; newspaper design; and community service.

Hired in June 2018, Editor-in-chief Jack “Miles” Ventimiglia said previous editor and publisher JoEllen Black left the newspaper in terrific shape.

“I was able to build on that,” he said.

Ventimiglia said the Gold Cup is the result of teamwork and “I mean the whole paper.”

“We have a very good staff here and that doesn’t include just the newsroom,” he said. “Everybody helps to proofread every edition, including office manager, Brandy Long. Our printer, Suzanne McKinney, provides a terrific-looking product.

“Also, management gives us the freedom to do our job as news people, which means so much to an independent newsroom.”

Karen Payne is an award-winning advertising designer in her own right, Ventimiglia said, and “our ad rep, Sharon Donat, does a terrific job” of letting advertisers know they are getting a paper that is well read.

Publisher Brian Rice called the Richmond News staff “my dream team.”

“I’m so excited,” he said. “When I came into the office and saw the Gold Cup on the counter, I didn’t know what it meant.”

