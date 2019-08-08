WOOD HEIGHTS – City officials held an illegal meeting, disbanded the police department, riled residents and had to defend the action against the Missouri Attorney General in court – the city lost, agreeing to a consent judgment.

“(The) … Wood Heights vote to disband its police department is declared void,” Circuit Judge Kevin Walden ruled.

Darren Hart, the city resident who led the suit against the aldermen, summed up the ruling against city officials.

“They held a vote in private, and that was wrong. That should have been a public vote, and we accomplished that,” he said Wednesday.

