WOOD HEIGHTS ILLEGAL MEETING

A CONSENT DECREE issued in Ray County Circuit Court finds Wood Heights violates Missouri’s Sunshine Law against holding illegal meetings.

 J.C. VENTIMIGLIA | Richmond Daily News

WOOD HEIGHTS – City officials held an illegal meeting, disbanded the police department, riled residents and had to defend the action against the Missouri Attorney General in court – the city lost, agreeing to a consent judgment.

“(The) … Wood Heights vote to disband its police department is declared void,” Circuit Judge Kevin Walden ruled.

Darren Hart, the city resident who led the suit against the aldermen, summed up the ruling against city officials.

“They held a vote in private, and that was wrong. That should have been a public vote, and we accomplished that,” he said Wednesday.

READ THE REST IN THE FRIDAY, AUG. 9, RICHMOND DAILY NEWS

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.