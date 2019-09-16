RICHMOND – Positive reactions from those responsible for the welfare of children followed a call from Washington to end the sale of sweet-tasting nicotine used in vaping, a form of “smoking” based on inhaling from e-cigarette delivery systems.

Richmond School District Superintendent Mike Aytes said the district banned vaping before Washington suggested the new policy.

“We don’t allow that in school,” he said. “Particularly at the middle school and high school, we’ve been really cognizant of that, and have cracked down on any attempts to do that in the school.”

READ THE REST OF THE STORY IN THE TUESDAY RICHMOND NEWS