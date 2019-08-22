LONE JACK – Valley Oaks Steak Co. more than ended a plan to become Missouri’s largest confined animal feeding operation for cattle – the company closed abruptly.

The plan pitted neighbor against neighbor, with supporters touting jobs.

Opponents sued the CAFO, citing issues that included potential pollution and infrastructure strain.

“Unfortunately, this has really divided the county and the community, and people have had to pick a side and it got pretty toxic,” Powell Gardens CEO Tabitha Schmidt said.

