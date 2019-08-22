WOOD HEIGHTS – For the fourth and fifth times, Aldermen Bernard Allen and Mark Ragar rejected Mayor Frank Davitt’s community nominees to fill the open board seat.
The board consists normally of four aldermen and a mayor. Because the mayor votes only in the case of a tie, having a board vacancy means Allen and Ragar control the board. They have retained that control by rejecting every person Davitt has nominated.
