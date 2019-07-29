RICHMOND – Community and the Natural Resources Conservation Service members will meet to discuss various land-related ag concerns, NRCS Conservationist Dave Johnson said Friday.

The Richmond USDA Service Center, 500 Wollard Blvd., will host the public meeting at 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.

The purpose is to hear public concerns, with the emphasis last year being on the severe drought. Some concerns this year include floods and erosion, Johnson said.

