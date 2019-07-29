RICHMOND – Community and the Natural Resources Conservation Service members will meet to discuss various land-related ag concerns, NRCS Conservationist Dave Johnson said Friday.
The Richmond USDA Service Center, 500 Wollard Blvd., will host the public meeting at 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.
The purpose is to hear public concerns, with the emphasis last year being on the severe drought. Some concerns this year include floods and erosion, Johnson said.
For more details, read the July 30 Richmond Daily News
