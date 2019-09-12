RICHMOND – More Americans lacked health insurance in 2018 versus 2017, the U.S. Census Bureau reported.
The same is true for Missouri.
Bureau information states the percentage of Americans without health insurance rose from 7.9 percent in 2017 to 8.5 percent, or 27.5 million people, last year.
The percentage of uninsured Missourians is between 9 and 11.9 percent, bureau information states. The rate is higher in this part of the state, including Ray County, than in the area from about Columbia to St. Louis County.
