Two more leave

RICHMOND – Two additional top administrators at Richmond School District are out, bringing the total to four over the past four months.

Assistant Administrator Brock Dover and Assistant High School Principal Brad Bergemann do not plan to return for the 2020-2021 school year.

“It was my choice to leave,” Dover said Tuesday after submitting his resignation letter. He added, “I don’t leave the district with any ill-will or any hard feelings. It’s just an opportunity for us to take the next step.”

In late November, the board placed Superintendent Mike Aytes and High School Principal John Parker “on leave.” Both are being paid through the end of their contracts. Aytes’ contract goes through the 2020-2021 school year.

The board gave no reason for the decision to place Aytes and Parker on leave.

The board accepted Bergemann’s resignation Feb. 13. He did not return phone calls. The board met Wednesday to accept Dover’s resignation.

With the absence of Aytes, Dover, Parker and Bergemann in the coming school year, key district leaders must be replaced.

“There are some changes that are occurring,” Dover acknowledged.

REPLACEMENT PROCESS

The Richmond School Board hired the retired Blue Springs superintendent, Dr. Jim Finley, to serve as acting superintendent during Aytes’ forced absence.

In an earlier interview, Finley said he does not intend to stay for the next school year. Finley could not be reached for comment Wednesday about the latest personnel loss.

How each school board member voted when placing Aytes on leave has not been revealed by the board. The lack of disclosure regarding their votes is a possible Missouri Sunshine Law violation that is under review by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

School Board President Penny Vandiver said Wednesday that the board planned to post publicly the vacancy for assistant principal. The board would decide how to fill the vacancy left by Dover, she said.

“Brock, that will be the next on that will be addressed,” she said.

The board has made no decision about replacing Aytes, Vandiver said.

“The superintendent is on ‘admin leave’ and that’s a position that’s not been posted or there haven’t been discussions,” she said.

Vandiver acknowledged this is the time of year when districts hire leaders for the coming school year.

“All I can really say is the position is not open yet,” she said. “So, of course, if it were to come open, we’ll have to do what we can to fill that position.”

Search firms and ads could add to the tens of thousands of dollars paid as a result of idling Aytes and Parker.

“The district is working to address the vacancies in our administrative leadership. The board continues to review this issue and we will be seeking qualified applicants to fill those vacancies in the near future,” Vandiver stated.

WEST PLATTE

The West Platte School District board replaced retiring high school Principal Vince Matlick with Dover last week.

“I verbally accepted their offer,” he said.

West Platte School District includes Weston in Platte County.

Richmond School Board had extended Dover’s contract two weeks ago, on Feb. 13. The contract extension would have lasted through the 2020-2021 school year. Dover said he does not anticipate an issue with being let out of the contract.

West Platte Board of Education awarded Dover a two-year contract at a salary of $121,000, plus a $2,000 moving stipend for the 2020-21 school year. West Platte looks like a good fit, he said.

“I look forward to the opportunities that West Platte has for me and my family,” Dover said. “We embrace the decision and I am at peace with it.”

He said he looks forward to serving as a principal, and one day taking his career to another leadership level.

“That’s something I would entertain,” he said.

Leaving is not easy after 16 years in Richmond, Dover said.

“I would say it’s bittersweet,” he said. “I’ve been in this community since 2004. I taught here from 2003 to 2008, and was a coach and a teacher here, raised my (two) children … and we’ve established a lot of relationships in this community, and will continue to have those relationships.”

Dover became district assistant superintendent in 2014.

“We’ve certainly enjoyed our time in Richmond,” he said. “I appreciate all of the faculty and staff that I’ve worked with. I have a great admiration for them. They’re very talented … and I wish them nothing but success.”