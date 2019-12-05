RICHMOND – Karr Tuckpointing completed months of work that involved tuckpointing masonry and caulking windows at the Ray County Courthouse.

“We inspected and it’s done,” Presiding Commissioner Bob King said.

Work on the building had been neglected for too long, he said.

“If we’d have waited too much longer, there was going to be some bad damage,” King said, with water getting through openings between the outside building blocks to enter the building.

“There were a lot of openings,” King said.

“There were some big blocks that could have fallen off,” Commission Jerry Bishop said.

The project called originally for replacing mortar between building blocks, but windows had not been caulked since at least the 1960s and that work got folded into the project, Bishop said.

The public passed an 8-cent capital improvement tax levy in April 2017, County Clerk Glenda Powell said.

The tuckpointing/caulking project cost the county $80,920, Treasurer Melissa Holloway said.

“That was a lifesaver for buildings and grounds,” King said, and thanked the public for making building improvements possible.

