HIGGINSVILLE – Trinity Technology Group Inc., an expanded polytetrafluoroethylene, or ePTFE, manufacturer, plans to add 20 jobs with an average wage of $43,500.

The company also plans an investment of $7.25 million to expand the 65,000 square-foot manufacturing facility.

“TTG Inc.’s continued investment in our state is creating more jobs and more opportunities for Missourians,” Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “We are proud to work with businesses and communities like TTG Inc. and Higginsville that support Missouri’s growing economy.”

A synthetic material consisting of billions of small pores with numerous applications, ePTFE can be used to make lightweight, waterproof and breathable textiles, medical and automotive filtration devices, and other flexible porous products. TTG Inc.’s ePTFE membrane films are used in products that protect from moisture, wind, chemicals and blood-borne pathogens.

