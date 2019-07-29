OZARK COUNTY – Two Lafayette County residents – one of them provided medicine in Richmond – are among three people who died in a head-on collision about 5 p.m. Friday in Ozark County.
Based on information contained in the Missouri Highway Patrol’s report, Paul D. Cowherd, 57, drove a 2002 Dodge pickup truck on Missouri Route 5 with Marti M. Cowherd, 52, as his passenger. The patrol reported a 1998 Ford Expedition driven by Danial J. Klessig, 21, Gainesville, crossed the center line and collided with the Cowherd vehicle about 11 miles north of Gainesville.
Read more in the July 30 Richmond Daily News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.