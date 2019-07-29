OZARK COUNTY – Two Lafayette County residents – one of them provided medicine in Richmond – are among three people who died in a head-on collision about 5 p.m. Friday in Ozark County.

Based on information contained in the Missouri Highway Patrol’s report, Paul D. Cowherd, 57, drove a 2002 Dodge pickup truck on Missouri Route 5 with Marti M. Cowherd, 52, as his passenger. The patrol reported a 1998 Ford Expedition driven by Danial J. Klessig, 21, Gainesville, crossed the center line and collided with the Cowherd vehicle about 11 miles north of Gainesville.

