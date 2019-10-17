RICHMOND – Reps. Peggy McGaugh and Jim Neely, a GOP candidate for governor, toured workshop, recycling and living facilities during the Legislative Luncheon held at Ray County’s sheltered workshop, Ideal Industries Inc.
In addition to McGaugh and Neely, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II sent representatives.
READ MORE ABOUT THE TOUR IN THE FRIDAY RICHMOND NEWS
