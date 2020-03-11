RICHMOND – The attack ads Sen. Bernie Sanders, 78, launched against Vice President Joe Biden, 77, may have swayed some Missourians, but too few to overcome Biden’s big-name supporters before Tuesday’s election.

Endorsed by The St. Louis Post-Dispatch for his experience, moderate views and call for party unity, and supported by such party luminaries as California Sen. Kamala Harris, Missouri’s Carnahan family and former Gov. Jay Nixon, Biden won Missouri easily, beating Sanders 399,439 to 229,638.

In Ray County, Biden won, 1,108 to 503.

In Clay County, Biden won, 17,116 to 10,534.

Virtually unopposed, President Donald Trump has cruised to victory in every primary contest.

In the six-state contest, in addition to winning Missouri, Biden won Michigan, Mississippi and Idaho.

Sanders won North Dakota.

In Washington state, the race is a dead heat, with mail-in voting expected to delay final results for days. Biden and Sanders each had won 17 delegates the state’s 89 delegates.

Out of a total of 352 delegates in the six states, Biden won the lion’s share, taking at least 179 versus 109 for Sanders. The amount of Biden’s lead will change somewhat when all of Washington’s votes are tallied.

To avoid a brokered convention in Cleveland in July, a candidate needs to have 1,991 delegates.

Ray County Clerk Glenda Powell said she anticipated a high turnout for the primary, perhaps in the 60% range. At the end of the night, out of 14,883 registered voters in both parties had cast 3,027 ballots, for a 20% turnout.

“I was very disappointed in the turnout,” Powell said. “I appreciate those who did vote.”

Ray Countians cast 1,717 votes for Democrats running for president versus 1,300 for Republicans running for president.

The county’s election results, complete before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, came in faster that expected, Powell said.

“It went very smoothly,” she said, but for the issue that some people did not get the message that the polling location had changed from the courthouse to a block west at the First Baptist Church. “I want to get that in the paper more often and put up bigger signs, and on Facebook, just really publicize it.”

On election night, Sanders went back to his home state, Vermont, without saying anything to supporters.

Biden on election night said he would welcome Sanders and his supporters to join him in defeating Trump in November.

Political reporters suggest the next batch of primary states – Florida, Illinois, Ohio and Arizona – appear to give an overall edge to Biden.