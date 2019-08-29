RICHMOND – City residents will see a 2-cent increase in their tax rate, from 1.1743 in 2018 to 1.1938 per $100 in valuation.

The increase will cover the city’s decision to pay the Ray County Collector’s Office to collect municipal taxes.

The tax change amounts to an increase of about $3.80 per year on a $100,000 house. The total tax bill on a $100,000 residence will be about $226 a year.

