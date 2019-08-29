RICHMOND – City residents will see a 2-cent increase in their tax rate, from 1.1743 in 2018 to 1.1938 per $100 in valuation.
The increase will cover the city’s decision to pay the Ray County Collector’s Office to collect municipal taxes.
The tax change amounts to an increase of about $3.80 per year on a $100,000 house. The total tax bill on a $100,000 residence will be about $226 a year.
TO FIND OUT MORE, SEE THE FRIDAY RICHMOND NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.