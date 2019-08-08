WOOD HEIGHTS – Because property values and tax assessments increased, the Ray County Commission decreased tax rates in three of four funds.
“They actually went down a little bit because the assessed value went up,” Commissioner Allen Dale said Wednesday.
The tax rate dropped following the annual tax hearing this week for the county’s capital expenses, general revenue, noxious weed, and road and bridge funds.
READ MORE IN FRIDAY'S RICHMOND NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.