RICHMOND – The City Council will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, at its regular meeting to pass an ordinance setting the tax levies for personal and real estate property owners.

The council will also vote on the debt service for the water and sewer system.

The city proposes a general revenue levy of .6479 per $100 of assessed valuation. A park levy of .1617 per $100 in valuation and a debt service levy of .3842 per $100 in assessed property valuation is also being proposed.

The total tax levy is $1.1938 per $100 of property valuation. On a $100,000 home, the annual levy would be $226.82.

The city also will vote on more than $15,000 in emergency pump and motor repairs. The city filed an insurance claim to cover the costs.

In other business, Alicia Shaw, economic development director, seeks permission to apply for a Mid-America Regional Council Solid Waste Management District grant to help pay for the 2019 fall compost curbside pickup project.

The grant can pay for wages paid to city workers who collect the yard waste.