RICHMOND – Ray County Clerk Glenda Powell identified five questions in five jurisdictions asking voters whether they want to retain or increase taxes.

The issues will appear on the April 7 ballot.

Voters in the Orrick, Excelsior Springs, Braymer and Norborne school districts, and in Homestead Village, will decide the tax issues.

• Orrick voters will answer Proposition KIDS (Keep Improving District Schools).

Without an estimated increase in the current debt service property tax levy, the school board seeks to borrow $950,000 to prepay the principal on the existing lease financing to increase operating funds and issue bonds.

• Voters in the Excelsior Springs School District will decide Proposition T.

The board seeks $23.5 million in bonds for uses that include adding an elementary school, and for improvements for Elkhorn Elementary School, the middle school, the high school and early childhood education. If approved, the issue will replace existing bonds, meaning no change in the taxation rate. If denied, the taxation rate will decline.

• Braymer district residents will decide the Proposition PRIDE question.

The board seeks to increase the operating tax levy by $1 per $100 of assessed valuation to improve school facilities, including new locker rooms; a new Wellness Center for school and community use; Agricultural Building improvements; a new security entrance; heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades; and to complete other work on district facilities.

• Norborne district residents will decide Proposition Pirates.

The board seeks to raise the debt service property tax levy by borrowing $1 million to improve school facilities, including installation of solid core doors with new locks and door knobs in the elementary school; conversion of florescent lighting to LED; heating, ventilation and air conditioning system improvements; replacement of exterior doors and windows; installation of new carpet in the main office and library; removal of elementary school radiators; expansion of classroom storage; building a breezeway addition to the high school entrance; and to the extent funds are available, complete other work on district facilities.

• Homestead Village residents will decide whether to continue a .5234 levy per $100 valuation for general municipal purposes for four years.